South Bend Cubs have home opener at Four Winds Field on Tuesday

Apr. 11, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was a beautiful day for baseball, just ask the South Bend Cubs!

The warm weather helped rally thousands of fans to Four Winds Field as they faced off against the Beloit Sky Carp. It was not only the debut of the Cubbies 2023 season, but a brand new video scoreboard!

As each homestand brings in a new opponent it also brings in a new food item. Now through April 16, fans can buy a loaded walking taco, and when the Cubs return on April 25, the bacon dog will come to the ballpark!

“I have to say: the baseball’s terrific but my goodness, with this weather this stadium really shows beautifully and I think the crowds are going to respond,” said Andrew Berlin, owner of the South Bend Cubs. “The ballpark is as nice as it’s ever been, and even with the renovations that are coming up over the next couple years we’ve got a really special place for people to enjoy. The guys have done a fantastic job all offseason to get ready for today, and so the training is done, the rehearsals have been done and tonight is opening night.”

The Cubs will look to defend their Midwest league title after winning their fourth championship over Lake County last season.

