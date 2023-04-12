SB Cubs lose first game of 2023 in home opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs returned to Four Winds Field for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday night. In their home opener, they fall in extra innings, 8-5 in 10 to the Beloit Skycarp.

During pregame, the Cubs raised their 2022 Midwest League championship banner in centerfield. Newly named Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Cubs mounted a 9th inning comeback to tie the game, but Beloit added three runs in the top of the 10th inning and held South Bend scoreless in the bottom half to seal the win.

The Cubs fall to 3-1 on the young season. They’ll be in action again Wednesday night, taking on Beloit. Kohl Franklin will start on the mound for South Bend. First pitch set for 7:05.

