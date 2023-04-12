Proposal seeks $1.6M investment from South Bend for Liberty Tower garage repairs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is poised to become a financial participant in the rehabilitation of the city’s tallest building.

A proposed agreement calls for the city to contribute $1.6 million to make repairs and improvements to the parking garage of the Liberty Tower. It also asks the city to do work on the seventh-floor roof, where the owner will establish a bar, lounge, and public event space.

The proposal will go before the city’s Redevelopment Commission at Thursday’s meeting.

It calls for the building owners to invest at least $13.1 million to construct 90 apartment units, with a completion date by the end of 2025.

