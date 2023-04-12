Pregnancy rate dropped over past decade, CDC says

FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans are getting pregnant.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Fewer Americans are getting pregnant, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The U.S. pregnancy rate fell over the past decade from 97.3 per1,000 females aged 15-44 in 2010 to 85.6 per 1,000 in 2019.

In 2019, 5.5 million women were pregnant, down from just over 6 million in 2010.

During that timeframe, unintended pregnancies fell 15%, and abortions became less common.

In 2019, 13% of pregnancies resulted in an abortion, compared with 16% in 2010.

But pregnancy loss became more common.

About 20% of pregnancies in 2019 resulted in miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or fetal death.

