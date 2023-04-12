Plans call for demolition of more than 90 homes in Monroe Circle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are in the works for the demolition of more than 90 abandoned townhomes in the Monroe Circle neighborhood in South Bend.

Occupants of the public housing units have been relocated due to significant maintenance challenges.

While the South Bend Housing Authority received federal funding that could be used for demolition, that money could instead be spent on rehabilitating units elsewhere, if the city picked up the tab.

At a meeting on Thursday, the city’s Redevelopment Commission will be asked to dedicate $1.6 million to the cause.

