Notre Dame women’s basketball to open 2023-24 season in Paris

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will open its 2023-24 season in the city that is home to the famed Notre Dame Cathedral.

The Irish will face powerhouse South Carolina in a historic matchup in Paris on Nov. 6. The team made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

It will be the first ever college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to be played in the City of Lights. It will also be the Irish women’s basketball program’s first trip outside of North America during the regular season.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the venue for the game has yet to be named. The game is expected to be televised in the U.S.

Travel packages are expected to be offered. Details on those are expected to be announced at a later time.

