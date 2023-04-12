Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles man has been charged with murder for his role in the deadly shooting of another man on Easter morning in downtown South Bend.

According to an investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, 24-year-old Eddie Tyler IV of South Bend was shot and killed on April 9 in the 200 block of S. Lafayette Boulevard.

According to charging documents, officers were dispatched to multiple ShotSpotter notifications near the parking lot to the north of Finnie’s Bar in the 200 block of S. Main Street. When they arrived, they found several spent .40 caliber casings near the sidewalk by the parking lot exit onto Main Street. Officers also found a cluster of spent 7.62 X 39 shell casings in the parking lot to the west of that area.

While officers were on scene investigating, they were advised that a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital. That man, identified as Eddie Tyler, ultimately died from his injuries.

Following a review of the investigation, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Marcus Hatcher of Niles with murder. Hatcher has also been charged with firearm enhancement.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Hatcher is currently in custody in Niles.

