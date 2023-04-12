Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles man has been charged with murder for his role in the deadly shooting of another man on Easter morning in downtown South Bend.

According to an investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, 24-year-old Eddie Tyler IV of South Bend was shot and killed on April 9 in the 200 block of S. Lafayette Boulevard.

According to charging documents, officers were dispatched to multiple ShotSpotter notifications near the parking lot to the north of Finnie’s Bar in the 200 block of S. Main Street. When they arrived, they found several spent .40 caliber casings near the sidewalk by the parking lot exit onto Main Street. Officers also found a cluster of spent 7.62 X 39 shell casings in the parking lot to the west of that area.

While officers were on scene investigating, they were advised that a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital. That man, identified as Eddie Tyler, ultimately died from his injuries.

Following a review of the investigation, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Marcus Hatcher of Niles with murder. Hatcher has also been charged with firearm enhancement.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Hatcher is currently in custody in Niles.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend Cubs lose first game of 2023 season in home opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cubs mounted a ninth inning comeback to tie the game, but Beloit added three runs in the top of the 10th inning and held South Bend scoreless in the bottom half to seal the win.

News

Camp Leo now accepting applications

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Camp Leo is an overnight summer camp for kids with developmental disabilities from 10 to 17 years old.

News

St. Joseph County Council honors Jim Korpal with key to the county

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The St. Joseph County Council passed a resolution honoring attorney Jim Korpal for his many years of service and dedication to the community.

Indiana

Large industrial fire prompts evacuation order in Indiana city

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The mayor said state and federal regulators were at the scene to assess air quality and other environmental impacts.

Latest News

News

County council approves new ordinance for director of human resources

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The St. Joseph County Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that will pay $100,000 to a new director of human resources and finance.

News

South Bend Cubs play in home opener at Four Winds Field on Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The warm weather helped rally thousands of fans to Four Winds Field as they faced off against the Beloit Sky Carp

News

Applications now open for Camp Leo

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

County council honors Jim Korpal with resolution, key to county

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

County Council approves new director of human resources

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

South Bend Cubs host home opener at Four Winds Field on Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago