New agreement set to cause construction delays in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new expansion project in Mishawaka may hit a new wall.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the developers of the Mill and Ironworks Plaza are working to expand with a similar building west of it.

The Tribune says the city’s redevelopment commission recently approved a development agreement with Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins to share in the estimated $63 million cost.

But with the new agreement, the commission will tap into the city’s tax increment financing, which could lead to another delay for other projects that are also using that funding.

This includes the demolition of the Dodge foundry buildings southeast of downtown and the widening of Union Street as a gateway from the south end of town, which are said to be the biggest and costliest of those projects.

Officials say a spike in construction costs is also causing issues.

It’s currently unclear how long the projects could be delayed.

As for Phase II of the Mill at Ironworks Plaza, the building would offer about 227 apartments on 2.7 acres west of Hill Street and north of Front Street. Meanwhile, it would offer $10,000 square feet of retail or office space on the first floor.

