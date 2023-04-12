ND softball coach Gumpf becomes Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team defeated Michigan State 8-0 on Tuesday night in East Lansing for its 24th win this season.

But the game’s storyline was much more than that…

Tuesday night’s win was the 849th win for head softball coach Deanna Gumpf, which officially puts her ahead of legendary women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw for the most all-time wins in any sport in Notre Dame history. The milestone comes about halfway through her 22nd season leading the Irish.

16 Sports caught up with Coach Gumpf on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the milestone.

“A lot of people have texted and said just to take a minute just to think about it,” she said. “But for now, I’ll tell you, I’m just very thankful for my time here because it’s a really special place, and not a lot of people can say they’ve been here for 22 seasons and counting as the head coach. I don’t take it for granted. I think I’m really, really lucky to have coached all the great players and teams that I’ve coached. But again, the wins are the teams, and I’m just lucky because I get to lead them.”

Meanwhile, a few of Gumpf’s colleagues took to social media after the game on Tuesday night to congratulate her, including McGraw.

