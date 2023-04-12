Naked man ‘searching for cell phone’ arrested in LaPorte County

Geoffrey Manthey
Geoffrey Manthey(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man who told police he was searching for his cell phone while he was reportedly “stark nude” was arrested on Tuesday night for public nudity.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 10 p.m. to Pinhook Bog in rural Coolspring Township on reports of a naked man in the area.

A nearby resident told police someone knocked on his door. When he answered the door, he told police there was a naked man who took off running towards Pinhook Bog.

While deputies were meeting in the parking lot of Pinhook Bog, they heard a male voice coming from the woods nearby. They went into the woods and found him “in his au naturel state.”

The man, identified as 40-year-old Geoffrey Manthey, told deputies he was attempting to locate his cell phone. Manthey was arrested for public nudity and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

