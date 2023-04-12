IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of Tuesday’s deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road was an art professor at Indiana University South Bend.

Indiana State Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Dora Natella, 66, of Granger. According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Natella was a sculpture professor at IU South Bend and had led the university’s sculpture program since 2004.

According to Indiana State Police, Natella was the front seat passenger of an SUV that crashed into a UPS semi with double trailers. Police say the semi had come to a stop in the road after the brakes on the rear trailer locked up. The SUV swerved left to avoid the trailer but ultimately hit its left corner.

Natella was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Granger man, and the driver of the semi, a 33-year-old Munster man, were not hurt in the crash.

According to IU South Bend, Natella was born in Venezuela and raised and educated in Italy, where she studied classical sculpture tradition at the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples.

Before coming to the university, she earned a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture at Western Michigan University and taught sculpture at IU Bloomington and the University of Oregon.

According to The Tribune, Natella was battling pancreatic cancer at the time of her death.

