IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road

Indiana University South Bend art professor Dora Natella works on one of the figures for "The...
Indiana University South Bend art professor Dora Natella works on one of the figures for "The Spirit of Indiana."(South Bend Tribune)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of Tuesday’s deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road was an art professor at Indiana University South Bend.

Indiana State Police identified the victim on Wednesday as Dora Natella, 66, of Granger. According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Natella was a sculpture professor at IU South Bend and had led the university’s sculpture program since 2004.

According to Indiana State Police, Natella was the front seat passenger of an SUV that crashed into a UPS semi with double trailers. Police say the semi had come to a stop in the road after the brakes on the rear trailer locked up. The SUV swerved left to avoid the trailer but ultimately hit its left corner.

Natella was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Granger man, and the driver of the semi, a 33-year-old Munster man, were not hurt in the crash.

According to IU South Bend, Natella was born in Venezuela and raised and educated in Italy, where she studied classical sculpture tradition at the Academy of Fine Arts in Naples.

Before coming to the university, she earned a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture at Western Michigan University and taught sculpture at IU Bloomington and the University of Oregon.

According to The Tribune, Natella was battling pancreatic cancer at the time of her death.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified as IU South Bend professor
Police investigating after weapons found at 2 South Bend schools
Body camera footage of Mishawaka Police traffic stop involving the mayor's son.
Mishawaka Police Captain who told officers to leave traffic stop of mayor’s son demoted
An investigation is underway after a train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.
Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City
Salt contamination found in groundwater of Penn Township home.
Salt contamination found in groundwater of Penn Township home

Latest News

PJ Palmer
Elkhart Police Dept. searching for missing 62-year-old man
Benton Harbor police looking to identify home invasion, larceny suspect
Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Allie
Workers knock down a section of site of an industrial fire the area as smoke billows from the...
Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns