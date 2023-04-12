Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after an apparent train versus bus collision in Michigan City.

According to Michigan City Police, the collision happened at Carroll Street and Holiday near the South Shore station around 8:40 p.m. CST after a South Shore bus was struck by a freight train.

An investigation is underway after an apparent train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.

The mother of a woman on the bus told 16 News Now that the bus was crossing the tracks when it was hit by the train and then pushed further down the tracks. She says there were a few minor injuries, and some people were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you coverage on this developing story.

