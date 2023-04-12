Indiana’s Lt. Governor works to solve housing market inventory shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch, and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority are hosting round table discussions around the Hoosier state.

On Wednesday, Crouch and a panel consisting of leadership from the South Bend Area REALTORS® Association, IHCDA Executive Director Jake Sipe, and Indiana Association of Realtor’s CEO Mark Fisher talked to South Bend’s local realtors to hear their concerns about inventory shortage and try to come up with solutions.

Realtors shared concerns that included the inability to move buyers up from entry-level housing, as well as other struggles the lack of inventory has created.

Crouch shared with the group that Indiana is working to try to relieve some of the pressure on the housing market.

The introduction of House Bill 1005 is one way they’ve done so. The bill would help lower costs for developers and help Hoosiers avoid being “forever renters.”

“Because we learned through our ready grants, the 500 million we made available to counties all across Indiana, that the number one request that these communities have was for housing. So, we know it’s a big need,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said.

The CEO of Indiana’s Association of Realtors, Mark Fischer, also shared why it is so important for lawmakers to get involved right now.

“A normal balanced market is typically about 5 months’ worth of inventory; right now, we have about a month and a half of inventory, so we’re about 30,000 units short in the state of Indiana,” Fischer said.

The House and Senate will vote on House Bill 1005 in the coming weeks, with Crouch and Fischer sharing that they are hopeful that Indiana should see improvement in the housing market soon.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.