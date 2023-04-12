Indiana’s Lt. Governor works to solve housing market inventory shortage

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch, and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority are hosting round table discussions around the Hoosier state.

On Wednesday, Crouch and a panel consisting of leadership from the South Bend Area REALTORS® Association, IHCDA Executive Director Jake Sipe, and Indiana Association of Realtor’s CEO Mark Fisher talked to South Bend’s local realtors to hear their concerns about inventory shortage and try to come up with solutions.

Realtors shared concerns that included the inability to move buyers up from entry-level housing, as well as other struggles the lack of inventory has created.

Crouch shared with the group that Indiana is working to try to relieve some of the pressure on the housing market.

The introduction of House Bill 1005 is one way they’ve done so. The bill would help lower costs for developers and help Hoosiers avoid being “forever renters.”

“Because we learned through our ready grants, the 500 million we made available to counties all across Indiana, that the number one request that these communities have was for housing. So, we know it’s a big need,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said.

The CEO of Indiana’s Association of Realtors, Mark Fischer, also shared why it is so important for lawmakers to get involved right now.

“A normal balanced market is typically about 5 months’ worth of inventory; right now, we have about a month and a half of inventory, so we’re about 30,000 units short in the state of Indiana,” Fischer said.

The House and Senate will vote on House Bill 1005 in the coming weeks, with Crouch and Fischer sharing that they are hopeful that Indiana should see improvement in the housing market soon.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of deadly crash on Indiana Toll Road identified as IU South Bend professor
Police investigating after weapons found at 2 South Bend schools
Body camera footage of Mishawaka Police traffic stop involving the mayor's son.
Mishawaka Police Captain who told officers to leave traffic stop of mayor’s son demoted
An investigation is underway after a train-bus crash in Michigan City on Tuesday evening.
Investigation underway after apparent train-bus collision in Michigan City
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Workers knock down a section of site of an industrial fire the area as smoke billows from the...
Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
Despite losing Isaiah Foskey and the Ademilola brothers this season, defensive line coach Al...
Spring Football: Coach Washington confident in Irish defensive line
It will be the first ever college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to be played in the City...
Notre Dame women’s basketball to open 2023-24 season in Paris
ND softball coach Gumpf becomes Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach
SCM officials are asking board members to approve $53,400 in district funds to pay for 200...
School City of Mishawaka asking board to approve funds for hotspots