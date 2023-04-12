Indiana State Police investigating after man shoots at semi on I-65

LOWELL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police need your help identifying a suspect in a shooting altercation on I-65 early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a state trooper responded to a call of shots fired just north of the truck scales at the Lowell exit around 4:45 a.m. It was reported that a semi-truck was headed south when the driver of a light-colored SUV pulled a gun out and fired at the vehicle. Bullets struck the front right tire of the semi, as well as other parts of the truck.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The suspect is believed to be a white male wearing a black shirt. Authorities believe the SUV could also possibly be a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Post Commander at 219-696-6242 and leave a message for Trooper Beers.

