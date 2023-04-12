Four Winds Field expansion bill clears Indiana House despite opposition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first “no” vote was cast Wednesday against the South Bend baseball bill.

The opposition came from Rep. Ryan Dvorak, who represents South Bend in the Indiana House.

Up until this point, Senate Bill 326 had enjoyed unanimous support.

“I voted against the bill, you know. I support the South Bend Cubs. I think Andrew Berlin has done a great job. I look forward to seeing that stadium do great things in the future. I enjoy taking my own family there. I just have always opposed public funding of sports stadium projects. I always vote against the projects where we use public tax dollars for Indianapolis stadiums as well as South Bend ones,” Dvorak told 16 News Now. “It’s a city-owned asset, but the profit is generated by a private enterprise. It’s just not a good use of tax dollars.”

Rep. Dvorak was one of nine members of the house to vote against the bill, as it passed overwhelmingly with 85 yes votes.

The measure would provide the city with up to $5 million a year for 20 years to fund the expansion of the city baseball stadium and perhaps more. “After we explore the improvement and the expansion of the baseball stadium, we’ll kind of understand what might be available for other projects. This is called the Professional Sports and Convention Development Area,” said South Bend Venues Parks and Arts Director Aaron Perri. “Historically, we’ve been able to use some of these funds for the Century Center.”

The city now receives up to $2 million per year from the PSCDA. S.B. 326 would increase the cap to $5 million.

$2.5 million per year would be restricted to ballpark improvements. The remaining $2.5 million could also pay for work at the stadium or at other select venues, including the Century Center, the Morris Performing Arts Center, or city park improvement projects.

The bill has now passed both the House and the Senate. The next step is to see if the Senate concurs or dissents with amendments made on the House side.

