Former Berrien Co. employee gets prison sentence for criminal sexual conduct, embezzlement

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Berrien County building and grounds superintendent who was charged with criminal sexual conduct and embezzlement has been sentenced to prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 61-year-old Joel Johnson of St. Joseph was sentenced on Tuesday to seven to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a person under age 13, five to 20 years for producing child pornography, and 260 days and a yet-to-be-determined amount of restitution for embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000.

The sentencing comes after Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors back in February.

Johnson was remodeling someone’s bathroom when he used his cell phone to record an 11-year-old girl undressing to take a shower, and the embezzlement charges stemmed from allegations that he used Berrien County funds to buy materials for personal home construction and/or home improvement jobs.

During Johnson’s sentencing, the judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender and ordered lifetime electronic tether monitoring.

Joel Johnson (Berrien County Records)

