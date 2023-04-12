Elkhart Police Dept. searching for missing 62-year-old man

PJ Palmer
PJ Palmer(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Police say PJ Palmer has not been seen or heard from since late February 2023. His last known location was Elkhart.

Palmer is approximately 5′11″ and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Palmer’s whereabouts, please call Det. Scott Hauser at 574-389-4797.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s website or at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

IU South Bend art professor dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dora Natella was a sculpture professor at IU South Bend and had led the university’s sculpture program since 2004.

Crime

Benton Harbor police looking to identify home invasion, larceny suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety posted pictures of the suspect on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Allie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Allie, as she prefers to be called, is in the 9th grade. She enjoys cooking and listening to Christian music.

Indiana

Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Multiple fires, which began burning Tuesday afternoon, continued burning Wednesday morning within about 14 acres of various types of plastics stored both inside and outside buildings at the former factory site.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame women’s basketball to open 2023-24 season in Paris

Updated: 2 hours ago
It will be the first ever college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to be played in the City of Lights.

News

Niles man charged with murder in downtown South Bend Easter shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Following a review of the investigation, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Marcus Hatcher of Niles with murder.

News

Elkhart PD Chief Seymore announces retirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seymore joined the department in 1998 as a patrol officer and held every rank within the department during his tenure.

News

Elkhart PD Chief Seymore announces retirement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Seymore joined the department in 1998 as a patrol officer and held every rank within the department during his tenure.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women’s basketball to open 2023-24 season in Paris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first ever college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to be played in the City of Lights.

News

Beginner line dancing classes get underway at Southgate Crossing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
An ultra-beginner class will begin on April 18 and will take place every Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m.