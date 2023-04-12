Elkhart Police Dept. searching for missing 62-year-old man

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a missing 62-year-old man.

Police say PJ Palmer has not been seen or heard from since late February 2023. His last known location was Elkhart.

Palmer is approximately 5′11″ and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Palmer’s whereabouts, please call Det. Scott Hauser at 574-389-4797.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s website or at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

