Elkhart PD Chief Seymore announces retirement

Kris Seymore
Kris Seymore(City of Elkhart)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police Department Chief Kris Seymore has announced his retirement.

Seymore joined the department in 1998 as a patrol officer and held every rank within the department during his tenure. This includes 10 years as a homicide detective, sergeant, and lieutenant.

He also served on SWAT and as assistant chief before he was selected to become chief in 2020.

Seymore’s last day on the job will be April 28. Dan Milanese, who is currently serving as assistant chief, will be appointed as chief.

Dan Milanese
Dan Milanese(City of Elkhart)

