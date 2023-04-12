Dunkin’ Donuts opening location at former Niles police post

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A franchise that America “runs on” is coming to Niles!

According to Mayor Nick Shelton, construction has begun for a Dunkin’ Donuts at the former Michigan State Police post. The original police building, at the intersection of S. 11th Street and Lambert Street, was demolished in 2015.

It is unclear at this time if the location will be a combination Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins.

