County council approves new ordinance for director of human resources

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that will pay $100,000 to a new director of human resources and finance.

The chosen candidate will only be responsible for finances under the commissioner’s department but will be the director of human resources for the entire county.

The chosen candidate will be responsible for administering benefits and enforcing county policies and practices.

Some council members say the salary is too high, and are upset that they got the updated job description a day before the meeting.

“I hope we can get a good, talented person for that amount because HR itself is in the 125 to 150 range, and again you’ll never compete with the private sector, but we just want to have that salary because you’re going to be doing two jobs,” said Derek Dieter, a St. Joseph County commissioner.

Citizens who spoke during public comments say the ordinance should be tabled so council members have more time to review the updated job description.

