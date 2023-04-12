Camp Leo now accepting applications

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan camp is looking for some happy campers!

Camp Leo is an overnight summer camp for kids with developmental disabilities from 10 to 17 years old. Campers can come from Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties.

The camp runs from July 30 through August 2 at Warner Camp in Grand Junction. Attendees can participate in swimming, roasting marshmallows, canoeing, singing campfire songs, and learning outdoor skills. It all coalesces into a carnival at the end, hosted by the Lions Clubs of Southwest Michigan.

There are only 15 spots available, and it costs $100 per camper.

The deadline to apply is May 31.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.