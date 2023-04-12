Benton Harbor police looking to identify home invasion, larceny suspect

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent home invasion/larceny in the city.

The department posted pictures of the suspect on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning (see below). No further details on the crime were given.

If you recognize this person or have any information, you’re asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-8457. You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

