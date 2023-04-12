Beginner line dancing classes get underway at Southgate Crossing

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to learn a new dance move or two, Southgate Crossing in Elkhart is the place to be.

Chris Highbaugh has been teaching line dancing classes on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 8 p.m.

But now, an ultra-beginner class will begin on April 18 and will take place every Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m.

“It’s so much fun,” said instructor Chris highbaugh. “It’s a great way to meet people and it’s pretty affordable.”

The cost is $6 per evening and all ages are welcome.

For more information, click here.

Learning how to line dance

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.