Beginner line dancing classes get underway at Southgate Crossing

Line dancing classes at Southgate Crossing
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to learn a new dance move or two, Southgate Crossing in Elkhart is the place to be.

Chris Highbaugh has been teaching line dancing classes on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 8 p.m.

But now, an ultra-beginner class will begin on April 18 and will take place every Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m.

“It’s so much fun,” said instructor Chris highbaugh. “It’s a great way to meet people and it’s pretty affordable.”

The cost is $6 per evening and all ages are welcome.

Learning how to line dance

