16-year-old charged after firearm found at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult after a firearm was found at Riley High School on Tuesday morning.

Police say Riley High School administrators were alerted of a student possibly being in possession of a firearm. School officials found a firearm in the student’s backpack shortly after the student arrived at school.

On Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged the student, identified as Kewuan Johnson, with one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun, which is a level 5 felony. The sentencing range for a level 5 felony is one to six years.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says individuals who are charged with certain crimes when they are at least 16 years old at the time the alleged crime was committed must be charged as an adult.

The prosecutor’s office says this charge fits that category. Therefore, Johnson has been charged in Superior Court, despite being under the age of 18.

Johnson is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail and is expected to be in court for arraignment on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.