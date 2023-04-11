What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week features a wide variety of tastes, including chili, burgers, fried fries, and more!

  • 15th Annual Buchanan Chili Walk (Downtown Buchanan) Thursday, April 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Spoon sales begin at 4:30 p.m. at $5 per spoon/participant. Variety of lemonade will be for sale. Enjoy music, cornhole and conversation. A portion of the proceeds will go to Buchanan Tree Friends.
  • Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, April 13, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.
  • Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, April 13, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Hungarian Goulash, $12. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, April 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, April 14, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Hand Breaded Baskets (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, April 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Pork tenderloin, chicken sandwich, or chicken strips and fries $7. Substitute onion rings for $1 more. Dine-in and carryout available. Join the indoor corn-hole tournament at 8 p.m., $10 per person. Call 574-288-3335.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, April 14, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 574-289-4459.
  • Spaghetti Supper (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, April 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic toast, ice cream. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

