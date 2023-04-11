Westbound lanes closed on Indiana Toll Road near South Bend/Notre Dame exit
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Indiana Toll Road say westbound lanes are closed near the South Bend/Notre Dame exit.
According to officials, there are emergency crews on scene near the 79.6-mile marker.
Westbound traffic is being diverted off at the Mishawaka plaza.
Delays are expected until further notice.
