Westbound lanes closed on Indiana Toll Road near South Bend/Notre Dame exit

(TPD)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Indiana Toll Road say westbound lanes are closed near the South Bend/Notre Dame exit.

According to officials, there are emergency crews on scene near the 79.6-mile marker.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off at the Mishawaka plaza.

Delays are expected until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Semi overturns off U.S. 31 Bypass

Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Crews are working to clear a semi that overturned just off the U.S. 31 Bypass in between the Indiana Toll Road and Cleveland Road on Friday morning.

Traffic

Portion of Rankert Road to be closed for drainage pipe replacement

Updated: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Rankert Road will be closed between Sycamore and Tamarack roads to allow road crews to address damage from the heavy rainfall received over the past week.

Traffic

Traffic Alert: Train blocking Douglas Road between Capital Avenue, Fir Road

Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Police say the train is causing major traffic backups in the area.

Traffic

2 South Bend streets to close next week for parking garage assessment

Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The city of South Bend is closing portions of Main Street and Wayne Street next week to protect against the possibility of falling debris from the parking garage in that area of downtown.

Latest News

Traffic

Norfolk Southern extends rail work at Laurel Street crossing

Updated: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The area will still have barricades and signage to stop people from crossing.

Traffic

New bridge construction to begin next week on U.S. 31 in Marshall County

Updated: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Work will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on U.S. 31.

Traffic

Intersection at Redfield, Gumwood roads to be closed for tree clearing

Updated: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The intersection at Redfield and Gumwood roads will be closed to let crews clear trees for an upcoming roundabout construction project.

Traffic

Portion of Battell Street closed for sewer line work

Updated: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The city of Mishawaka has been advised that E. Battell Street will close from Willow to Maple streets starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

Road Conditions

Lane restrictions in place on portion of E. 12th Street in Mishawaka

Updated: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Lane restrictions will be in place on E. 12th Street between S. Main Street and Union Street starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Traffic

Lane restrictions in place on Main Street in Mishawaka for sewage work

Updated: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The restrictions will be in place to allow maintenance crews to perform sewage work.