Westbound lanes closed on Indiana Toll Road near South Bend/Notre Dame exit

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the Indiana Toll Road say westbound lanes are closed near the South Bend/Notre Dame exit.

According to officials, there are emergency crews on scene near the 79.6-mile marker.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off at the Mishawaka plaza.

Delays are expected until further notice.

