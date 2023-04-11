South Bend Cubs gear up for home opener

South Bend Cubs home opener
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are gearing up for their first home game of the season against the Beloit Sky Carp.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Four Winds Field Tuesday morning to see exciting changes fans can expect this season.

One of the changes is a brand-new video board, the largest in the Midwest League.

And in addition to all the fan favorite food items like hot dogs and nachos, there will be a brand-new specialty food item at every homestand game.

“We are always looking to reinvent the menu here and add new things on,” said Josh Farmer, the executive chef. “This is just a great way for us to do it in the moment and get guests feedback.”

Some of the featured items will become permanent menu items at Four Winds Field.

Here’s the full list of the new items and where to find them in the ballpark:

Homestand Food Items

  • April 11-16: Loaded Walking Taco (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)
  • April 25-30: Bacon Dog (available at Burgertopia located on the 1st base side)
  • May 2-7: Chicken Waffle Cone (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)
  • May 23-28: Mac ‘n Cheese Bites (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)
  • June 6-11: Cheesesteak Fries (available at Steakadelphia cart on 1st and 3rd base side)
  • June 20-25: Apple Empanada Sundae (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)
  • July 4-9: Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)
  • July 18-23: Fried Pickles (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)
  • August 1-6: Popcorn Shrimp (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)
  • August 22-27: Mac ‘n Cheese Dog (available at the Clark and Addison concessions stand)
  • September 5-10: Fried Cheesesteak À La Mode (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

COPA/Cinco De Mayo Food Items

  • Elotes Bowl: Elotes, Cilantro Lime Rice, Carnitas (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)
  • Empanada Nachos: Empanadas topped with roasted pork and salsa verde (available at Smokey Joe’s located next to Gate B)
New menu items at Four Winds Field

