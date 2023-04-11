South Bend Cubs excited for opening night at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs will play their first game this season at Four Winds Field on Tuesday night against the Beloit Sky Carp.

There’s a certain level of excitement for opening night that’s unmatched in any sport. A long season —over 100 games — that all starts with these early spring games.

“The fans in the stands, the smell of the ballpark, anything can happen in a brand-new year,” said manager Lance Rymel. “You’re back to baseball, and this is what we love. And getting back to what we love is awesome.

If you’re lucky, the journey ends like it did for the Cubs last season with a championship banner. And the Cubs are off and running on their title defense, starting the 2023 season 3-0 after sweeping the Quad Cities River Bandits on the road this past weekend.

“It’s a fresh start for everybody,”Rymel said. “What you did last year — yes, we won the Midwest League — but you’ve got to do it again, right? Baseball is a thing of doing it over and over again. Anybody can do it once is what I always say.”

Tuesday night marks the first time the new players on the South Bend Cubs will play in front of their home fans. For the 15 returners, they know how much this fan base loves their Cubbies baseball in the summer, so they made sure to let the newcomers know.

“You’re going to meet some unbelievable people,” said pitcher Kohl Franklin. “Like, this place is one-of-a-kind. I feel like it’s one of the best places to play in our organization with the fan base and stuff that’s here. And so really, just honestly enjoy every moment that you’re here. There’s not many places like it.”

Catcher Casey Opitz agreed.

“The fans are great. Obviously, the field’s great. The front office is incredible, so I tell (them to) just enjoy it,” he said. “This is special, it’s fun. They treat you like rockstars around here, so enjoy it. Live it up.”

Rymel also gave praise to the facilities in South Bend.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Rymel said. “I think this is one of the greatest parks in the Midwest League, and you have a great facility in the performance center. So, this is the best part. You can come and get your work in and come develop, and hopefully come help win us a couple games in Chicago down the road.”

As we mentioned, 15 players from last year’s championship team are back. And last summer, fans in South Bend were spoiled with watching the likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Owen Cassie play the outfield and provide some fireworks with their bats.

But both are currently with the Double-A affiliate in Tennessee. So, who can fans expect to see this summer providing those fireworks?

“We were really blessed to have PCA (Pete Crow-Armstrong) in the center field position last year, and we have a newcomer Kevin Alcantara,” Rymel said. “He will be center field, and we’re happy to have him, so I don’t think he’ll miss a beat and he’s someone to look out for.

“Also, we have a catcher coming up from Myrtle Beach named Ethan Hearn,” Rymel added. “I think he’ll be catching a lot for us, so I think those two guys are who you guys will see a lot out on the field.”

First pitch against Beloit on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m. Newly named Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. There will be fireworks after the game.

Meanwhile, there are some new, exciting additions to the ballpark this season — including a brand-new video board and specialty food items.

And if that’s not enough to get you excited to go out to Four Winds Field this spring or summer, here’s a full list of theme nights and promotions for the 2023 season!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.