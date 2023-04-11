Salt contamination found in groundwater of Penn Township home

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Salt contamination has been found in the groundwater at a home in St. Joseph County’s Penn Township.

The discovery was made as a new 58-foot well was installed as part of the property sale in the 5500 block of Dogwood.

Wells at five neighboring homes were not contaminated, as those wells were not as deep.

St. Joseph County commissioners hired a private firm to conduct an investigation to determine the source of the problem. Officials suspect either the present or past owners of a construction business that lies north of the neighborhood.

