‘Road rage’ on I-94 leads to rollover crash, assault

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Arrests have yet to be made after a case of road rage resulted in a car and pickup truck crashing in Comstock Township on Monday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 42-year-old Portage man driving a pickup truck was headed east on I-94, near mile marker 83, when he was cut off by a 22-year-old Illinois man driving a passenger car around 9 a.m. This caused the Portage man to tailgate the passenger car.

Both drivers then engaged in “repeated reckless driving behavior” that led to a collision between the two vehicles. The driver of the passenger car then struck a cement barrier wall. The driver of the pickup lost control and rolled over multiple times before stopping.

The driver of the passenger car suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup was unharmed.

The two men then got out of their vehicles and began to argue with each other in the middle of I-94, which is when witnesses say the Portage man physically assaulted the passenger car driver.

Both were wearing seatbelts, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Warrant requests were submitted on both drivers for reckless driving, while assault and battery charges have also been submitted for the Portage man.

Police say the crash remains open pending the prosecutor’s review.

