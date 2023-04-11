Police searching for missing 14-year-old in Elkhart

Braydon Krallman
Braydon Krallman(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Braydon Krallman was last heard from on Monday, April 10, at 12 p.m. He is approximately 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds.

He is possibly wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue Adidas pants, and blue Crocs. Police also say he has a scar under his right eye.

If you have any information on Braydon’s whereabouts, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

