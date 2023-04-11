Police investigating after weapons found at 2 South Bend schools

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating two separate cases involving weapons being brought to schools on Tuesday morning.

Police say Riley High School administrators were alerted of a student possibly being in possession of a firearm. After investigating, school officials found a firearm in the student’s backpack shortly after the student entered the building. The student was detained and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Later in the morning, administrators at Jackson Middle School received a tip that a weapon was brought into the school. The school was placed on lockdown as officials investigated. A pellet gun was found, and the student was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

No injuries were reported in either case. Both remain under investigation.

The South Bend Police Department credits the quick work of School Resource Officers, school administrators, and security staff for quickly addressing these incidents. The department also thanks the tipsters for saying something so they could do something.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teen injured in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Events

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community this week.

News

‘Road rage’ on I-94 leads to rollover crash, assault

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Arrests have yet to be made after a case of road rage resulted in a car and pickup truck crashing on I-94 early Monday morning.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin questions, sugar-free sweeteners, chest pain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Latest News

News

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin questions, sugar-free sweeteners, chest pain

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Traffic

Westbound lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road after deadly crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Emergency crews were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 79.6-mile marker near the South Bend/Notre Dame exit.

Scam Alert

LaPorte Co. police issue warning about online scheme urging residents to send nude pictures, money

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say there has recently been a sharp increase in reports from residents claiming they have been coaxed into sending nude images of themselves to subjects they met online or through social media apps.

Crime

Police investigating after 14-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers were later notified that a 14-year-old boy had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that was connected to their investigation.

Indiana

Indiana Senate backs bill on student names, pronoun changes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The proposal now returns to the state House chamber for a concurrence vote.

News

South Bend Cubs gear up for home opener

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
16 Morning News Now stopped by Four Winds Field Tuesday morning to see exciting changes fans can expect this season.