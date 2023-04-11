Police investigating after weapons found at 2 South Bend schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating two separate cases involving weapons being brought to schools on Tuesday morning.

Police say Riley High School administrators were alerted of a student possibly being in possession of a firearm. After investigating, school officials found a firearm in the student’s backpack shortly after the student entered the building. The student was detained and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Later in the morning, administrators at Jackson Middle School received a tip that a weapon was brought into the school. The school was placed on lockdown as officials investigated. A pellet gun was found, and the student was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

No injuries were reported in either case. Both remain under investigation.

The South Bend Police Department credits the quick work of School Resource Officers, school administrators, and security staff for quickly addressing these incidents. The department also thanks the tipsters for saying something so they could do something.

