Police investigating after 14-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting on Monday evening in Elkhart.

Officers were called just after 7:10 p.m. to the area of Jackson Place and Vistula Street on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a Chrysler Pacifica with apparent gunfire damage in the 300 block of Vistula Street. Police say there was no victim at the scene and no other damage in the area was reported.

While they were investigating, officers found a red Saturn Ion in the 200 block of Middlebury Street that was possibly involved in the shooting. The Ion also had apparent gunfire damage.

Officers were later notified that a 14-year-old boy had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that was connected to their investigation.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

