Partnership begins between WNDU and the South Bend Tribune

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in history, WNDU has partnered with the South Bend Tribune.

“Ultimately we’re here to serve the community and to inform the community, and so, everything about what we do is community service,” said WNDU’s Vice President and General Manager, Ron Bartholomew.

The South Bend Tribune has been a trusted source for more than a century, founded in 1872, and WNDU, founded in 1955, has also been a legacy resource, keeping Michiana’s residents informed.

“You want to be able to utilize the strengths of both organizations to be able to just create more value together than we would do individually,” Bartholomew said.

Writers at the South Bend Tribune agreed.

“And I think we can put together our sources, I think we can put together our expertise, our institutional knowledge of the community,” said South Bend Tribune Sports Editor, Michael Wanbaugh.

WNDU and the South Bend Tribune will now be able to share some stories, resources, and perspectives.

“Even though we’ll still be independent newsrooms, independent organizations, but I think it’s a good opportunity for us to complement each other, to supplement each other on news stories and certainly to collaborate when necessary to serve the community,” said Wanbaugh.

Focused on bringing the community the latest on investigations, weather, sports, and everything else going on in Michiana, and allowing viewers to dig even deeper.

“We just figure, let’s try to work together on the things that we can, that make the most sense and let the whole Michiana community benefit from it.”

For more information on the partnership, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured in Sunday night crash on Lincoln Way East
Victim of Easter morning shooting in downtown South Bend identified
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Medical Moment: Using stem cells to combat autoimmune diseases.
Medical Moment: Using stem cells to combat autoimmune diseases
WNDU, South Bend Tribune begin news partnership.
WNDU, South Bend Tribune begin news partnership
Tuesday night marks the first time the new players on the South Bend Cubs will play in front of...
Excitement ramps up for opening night at Four Winds Field
Salt contamination found in groundwater of Penn Township home.
Salt contamination found in groundwater of Penn Township home