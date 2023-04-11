Partnership begins between WNDU and the South Bend Tribune

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in history, WNDU has partnered with the South Bend Tribune.

“Ultimately we’re here to serve the community and to inform the community, and so, everything about what we do is community service,” said WNDU’s Vice President and General Manager, Ron Bartholomew.

The South Bend Tribune has been a trusted source for more than a century, founded in 1872, and WNDU, founded in 1955, has also been a legacy resource, keeping Michiana’s residents informed.

“You want to be able to utilize the strengths of both organizations to be able to just create more value together than we would do individually,” Bartholomew said.

Writers at the South Bend Tribune agreed.

“And I think we can put together our sources, I think we can put together our expertise, our institutional knowledge of the community,” said South Bend Tribune Sports Editor, Michael Wanbaugh.

WNDU and the South Bend Tribune will now be able to share some stories, resources, and perspectives.

“Even though we’ll still be independent newsrooms, independent organizations, but I think it’s a good opportunity for us to complement each other, to supplement each other on news stories and certainly to collaborate when necessary to serve the community,” said Wanbaugh.

Focused on bringing the community the latest on investigations, weather, sports, and everything else going on in Michiana, and allowing viewers to dig even deeper.

“We just figure, let’s try to work together on the things that we can, that make the most sense and let the whole Michiana community benefit from it.”

