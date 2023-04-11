Man convicted for child molestation assaults prison employee with steel pipe

Apr. 10, 2023
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A prison employee is in critical condition after being assaulted by an inmate with a steel pipe on Monday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police, Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, of Logansport, was working in the steel shop at the Indiana State Prison around 12:30 p.m. when he assaulted a civilian employee with a lead pipe.

A preliminary investigation shows that an argument happened between Davidson and the employee which is when the disagreement turned physical. Davidson then struck the supervisor with a steel pipe with such force that it caused potentially life-threatening injuries. The employee was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Davidson is currently serving a sentence of 169 years for multiple counts of child molestation with a release date in the year 2192.

An investigation is underway.

