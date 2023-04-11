LaPorte Co. police issue warning about online scheme urging residents to send nude pictures, money

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is urging you to be extra cautious when communicating with someone you recently met online due to a scheme involving the distribution of nude pictures and money.

The agency says there has recently been a sharp increase in reports from residents claiming they have been coaxed into sending nude images of themselves to subjects they met online or through social media apps.

According to police, communication between the resident and the unknown subject in these cases typically begins as being relatively normal but progresses rapidly with the unknown subject soliciting nude images.

If the request is met by the resident, the unknown subject immediately begins to demand money and claims the image(s) will be posted elsewhere and/or shared with others if money isn’t transferred accordingly.

In one recent specific case, detectives say they were able to successfully trace the “WhatsApp” spoofed number to an unknown predator in Pakistan.

While the scheme is also targeting adults, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to speak with their children about online apps and safety. The agency suggests the following talking points when discussing the matter with your children:

  • Avoid using suggestive screen names or photographs
  • Be wary if someone is flattering you online
  • Don’t communicate with anyone who wants to get too personal
  • Never share nude images
  • Predators are not who they say they are
  • Tell a parent or trusted adult if uncomfortable

To report cybercrimes against children, click here. You can also find much more information regarding this topic at that same link.

However, if there is a possibility of imminent danger, police advise you to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

