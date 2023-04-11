Grounds crew prepping Four Winds Field ahead of SB Cubs home opener

Grounds crews have been working nonstop for the last month to make Four Winds Field...
Grounds crews have been working nonstop for the last month to make Four Winds Field award-winning ready for Tuesday’s South Bend Cubs home opener.(16 News Now)
By Maria Catanzarite
Apr. 11, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Grounds crews have been working nonstop for the last month to make Four Winds Field award-winning ready for Tuesday’s South Bend Cubs home opener.

“I mean, when the ball park’s shut down for six months, there’s a lot of touch-up stuff that we need to do,” explained Joe Hart, President of the South Bend Cubs. “So for us, we take great pride in that. It’s part of the reason we win ‘Ballpark of the Year,’ or right near the top each and every year.”

This year, Hart said it’s a real chance to celebrate following a championship-winning season as the South Bend Cubs claimed the Midwest League crown in 2022 but were unable to celebrate their 2019 championship due to the pandemic cancelling the 2020 season.

“So yes, to be able to celebrate – the team is 3-0 this year, and it’s 70-plus degrees, we – this is definitely the best opening day I’ve had in South Bend. This is season 12 for me,” Hart stated.

Hart said fans are key for helping the team to succeed.

“For us, fans are really the lifeline for us. It’s not like Major League Baseball. For them, it’s a lot about viewing it on TV. For us, we need people to come out to the ballpark. I know our players love it. They love playing in front of a packed house. And you know, obviously there are 16 guys that are back off of last year’s team that were with us when we won the championship so they remember the support that they get from the hometown crowd, and you know, I expect that tonight,” he remarked.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. Tickets are available for purchase online, over the telephone, or at the Four Winds Field box office.

A fireworks show will follow the game.

