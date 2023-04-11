First Alert Forecast: 70s & 80s through Friday; Weekend rain chance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Sunny start with a few afternoon clouds. Fantastic weather for the South Bend Cubs home opener! High 76F. Low 52F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, breezy, & warm. A Fire Watch is out for the afternoon hours as low humidity levels down to 25% and wind gusts to near 30 mph will lead to fires that could grow out of control. It is recommended that you hold off on any outdoor fires Wednesday. High near 80F (Our last 80-degree high temperature was September 21, 2022). Low 54F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

THURSDAY: Sunshine & warm. High 80F. Low 54F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, but still warm. High 78F. Low 56F. Wind S at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The warm & dry pattern finally breaks down next weekend with a few rain showers and highs returning to near normal for April in the upper 50s to low 60s. In fact, temperatures to kick off next week will feel cold compared to this week with a few afternoon high temperatures in the 40s. Depending on cloud cover frost is possible early next week before we start to warm back up again!

