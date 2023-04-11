Council approves tax abatement for Liberty Tower apartments.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Things are looking up, as the South Bend Common Council approved an eight-year tax abatement Monday night for the city’s tallest building -- the 25-story Liberty Tower.

Liberty Tower is being converted into an apartment building.

“My thoughts is it’s a great tool to use for development. It helps developers come in and secure space so they can create more tax base and more tax revenue in the future,” said South Bend Common Council member Henry Davis Jr.

The New York-based owners already invested $40 million into the building by opening the 187-room Aloft Hotel in 2017.

“Liberty Towers is an exciting one because here was a building, the biggest building in our city, that was in bad shape, and the developer came in and put 40 million dollars into it. And that is exciting that someone wants to invest in our city,” said South Bend Common Council member Canneth Lee.

Now they plan to invest an additional $14.7 million in phase three of their plans to renovate the building into 90 new apartment units.

It will create at least nine full-time jobs.

“It actually gives a developer an incentive to develop a piece of property that we may not have been getting a lot of money for, and at the end of it becomes a tremendous investment for the community,” Lee said.

“My issue with tax abatements is the fact that we have used this tool over and over again as almost our only tool for development... We have to figure out other tools to insight public investment,” Davis said.

The project also calls for an event center with a bar and lounge on the seventh floor.

The developers are seeking a tax abatement of $1.3 million over eight years.

