Construction underway on natural gas processing plant at Prairie View Landfill

WYATT, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is poised to land a $30.5 million natural gas processing plant.

Construction is already underway on the grounds of the Prairie View Landfill near Wyatt.

The process is complicated, but the goal is simple: to create renewable, carbon-negative natural gas.

According to the EPA, it is the decomposition of organic materials in landfills that naturally produces a gas that is 50% methane, with methane being the primary component of natural gas.

“The equipment removes the nitrogen, the carbon dioxide, and the other impurities that are produced in the natural gas, landfill gas,” said St. Joseph County Economic Planner Terry O’Brien. “The refined gas, which is called renewable natural gas, is transported by pipeline to facilities that can convert it to vehicle fuel.”

A company called Prairie View High BTU LLC has filed a request for a five-year tax abatement on the equipment. On the paperwork submitted with the request, the company lists an address in Texas. The equipment is being installed on land leased from landfill owner Waste Management.

