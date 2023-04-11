Ask the Doctor: Vitamin questions, sugar-free sweeteners, chest pain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Ashley): “I’ve recently started taking super B-complex supplements every day. Am I able to take my multivitamin with this?”

DR. BOB : We classify vitamins broadly into two categories. Water-soluble and fat-soluble.

Basically, this designates how vitamins are stored.

Fat-soluble vitamins are stores in fat and can build up to toxic levels in the body. Water-soluble vitamins cannot build up in the same way. Any excess amount the body doesn’t need will be flushed out through the kidneys.

So, the simple answer is you can’t really take too much B-vitamin, so it will be fine to take with your multivitamin.

Question #2 (from Donna): “What ingredients should I avoid when it comes to sugar-free sweeteners?”

DR. BOB : Sugar free sweeteners are a variety of products that taste sweet, but do not have the same calorie content as sugar. They are used all the time in many different products.

The health risks of sweeteners are not entirely known. There is some emerging evidence that they can increase appetite and thus still be problematic with obesity.

I think some simple wisdom is helpful here. Usually, when something sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true. The idea of sweet taste without any risk is probably too good to be true.

It is probably better to focus on drinking water without sugar or sweeteners.

Question #3 (from Sammy): “I occasionally get a tickle in my throat from my allergies, and lately I’ve noticed a pain in the upper left side of my chest when I cough. Should I be worried?”

DR. BOB : Sammy, you are asking a doctor if you should be concerned about chest pain. This is something driven into us that we should always take chest pain seriously.

Chest pain can come from many different things. Some of them are not a big issue, but other times they can be serious.

In your case, if you have been coughing a lot, you may have strained a muscle in your chest.

However, it is always good to reach out to your doctor when you are having persistent chest pain to make sure nothing more serious is going on.

