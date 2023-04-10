Yakym kicks off district tour at South Bend International Airport

By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fasten your seat belts... It’s time for Congress to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration.

It happens every five years. Lawmakers extend funding and assign new responsibilities to the FAA.

This year, it’s happening with Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym serving as vice chair of the aviation subcommittee.

On Monday, Yakym toured the South Bend International Airport, which serves some 400,000 passengers a year — including Yakym himself, who returns home on weekends.

“One of the things that the South Bend Airport has experienced is a cut of the flight that goes from here to Detroit, and that’s due to a pilot shortage and a number of issues that we’re unpacking,” Yakym said. “So, we want to make it easier for new airlines to not only come in here, but also existing airlines to expand their flights in the South Bend Airport because it’s so important to our economy.”

In addition to the pilot shortage, the subcommittee will also look at safety issues.

“We’ve had a number of safety issues around the country, even a few near misses that we’re looking at to make sure that the United States of America maintains the gold standard of aviation safety globally,” Yakym said.

The airport was stop number one on the congressman’s “Riding with Rudy” tour. Yakym will spend all week visiting various industries, organizations, and local governmental entities in the 11-county district.

On Tuesday, the congressman will be in Nappanee touring an RV service center. On Friday, he’ll be in Knox at a technology firm that specializes in fine blanking. The schedule also includes stops in Logansport, Wabash, Warsaw, Rochester, Plymouth, and Winamac.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of Easter morning shooting in downtown South Bend identified
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
2 seriously injured in Sunday night crash on Lincoln Way East
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
1 man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend

Latest News

McCormick tests waters for possible run for Indiana governor at Dyngus Day
Some voters took time on Tuesday to go to the County-City Building in downtown South Bend to...
Early voting begins Tuesday in Indiana, Michigan
Rep. Tim Walberg opens district office in Niles
Mayor Mueller to deliver State of the City address Thursday night