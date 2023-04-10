Yakym kicks off district tour at South Bend International Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fasten your seat belts... It’s time for Congress to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration.

It happens every five years. Lawmakers extend funding and assign new responsibilities to the FAA.

This year, it’s happening with Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym serving as vice chair of the aviation subcommittee.

On Monday, Yakym toured the South Bend International Airport, which serves some 400,000 passengers a year — including Yakym himself, who returns home on weekends.

“One of the things that the South Bend Airport has experienced is a cut of the flight that goes from here to Detroit, and that’s due to a pilot shortage and a number of issues that we’re unpacking,” Yakym said. “So, we want to make it easier for new airlines to not only come in here, but also existing airlines to expand their flights in the South Bend Airport because it’s so important to our economy.”

In addition to the pilot shortage, the subcommittee will also look at safety issues.

“We’ve had a number of safety issues around the country, even a few near misses that we’re looking at to make sure that the United States of America maintains the gold standard of aviation safety globally,” Yakym said.

The airport was stop number one on the congressman’s “Riding with Rudy” tour. Yakym will spend all week visiting various industries, organizations, and local governmental entities in the 11-county district.

On Tuesday, the congressman will be in Nappanee touring an RV service center. On Friday, he’ll be in Knox at a technology firm that specializes in fine blanking. The schedule also includes stops in Logansport, Wabash, Warsaw, Rochester, Plymouth, and Winamac.

