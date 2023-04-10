Who to watch at Four Winds Field this summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are off to a 3-0 start this season after sweeping the Quad cities River Bandits in a three-game series this past weekend in Davenport, Iowa.

On Tuesday, the Cubs will play their home opener — the first of a five-game series against the Beloit Sky Carp.

Last summer, fans in South Bend were spoiled with watching the likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Owen Cassie play the outfield and provide some fireworks with their bats.

But both are currently with the Double-A affiliate in Tennessee. So, who can fans expect to see this summer providing those fireworks?

South Bend Cubs Manager Lance Rymel told 16 Sports which names you should know.

“We were really blessed to have PCA (Pete Crow-Armstrong) in the center field position last year, and we have a newcomer Kevin Alcantara,” Rymel said. “He will be center field, and we’re happy to have him, so I don’t think he’ll miss a beat and he’s someone to look out for.

“Also, we have a catcher coming up from Myrtle Beach named Ethan Hearn,” Rymel added. “I think he’ll be catching a lot for us, so I think those two guys are who you guys will see a lot out on the field.”

First pitch against Beloit on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 p.m. Newly named Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. There will be fireworks after the game.

