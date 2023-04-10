Trial date set for former Clay HS teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for a former Clay High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

Caleb Long, 25, is facing charges of disseminating harmful matter to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction.

Police say Long’s victim was a 15-year-old student at the high school who allegedly received sexually explicit texts and nude photos from him. Charging documents say, in one incident, the teen was alone in a classroom with Long when he locked the door and began kissing her.

A 16-year-old student also came forward, stating that Long had followed her on TikTok before messaging her, saying “he knew that she thought he was cute.”

Long is also accused of threatening the 15-year-old with expulsion and offering “hush money” to keep the girls quiet.

Long was terminated from his position and was ordered to not have any contact with the victims.

In court on Monday, Long’s trial was set to begin on Oct. 2. A pretrial conference was also scheduled for Aug. 31.

