Trial date set for former Clay HS teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

Caleb Long
Caleb Long(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for a former Clay High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

Caleb Long, 25, is facing charges of disseminating harmful matter to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction.

Police say Long’s victim was a 15-year-old student at the high school who allegedly received sexually explicit texts and nude photos from him. Charging documents say, in one incident, the teen was alone in a classroom with Long when he locked the door and began kissing her.

A 16-year-old student also came forward, stating that Long had followed her on TikTok before messaging her, saying “he knew that she thought he was cute.”

Long is also accused of threatening the 15-year-old with expulsion and offering “hush money” to keep the girls quiet.

Long was terminated from his position and was ordered to not have any contact with the victims.

In court on Monday, Long’s trial was set to begin on Oct. 2. A pretrial conference was also scheduled for Aug. 31.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend's Spring ReLeaf Program underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting Monday, the city’s annual “Spring ReLeaf Program” is being offered on a call-in basis.

Investigation

Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Alexis Morales

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christine Karsten
It’s a case that continues to haunt our community as we wait for answers.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Nina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Nina!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Nina

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Nina!

Latest News

News

Dyngus Day at West Side Democratic Club

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dyngus Day has a long and storied tradition here in Michiana.

News

Victim of Easter morning shooting in downtown South Bend identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
The victim of Sunday morning’s deadly shooting in downtown South Bend has been identified as Eddie Tyler, 24, of South Bend.

Events

Dyngus Day events in Michiana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here are some places you can go on Monday to eat, drink, dance, or maybe even talk politics.

News

First Alert Forecast: 70s to near 80F this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
High pressure continues to protect Michiana from any chance of rain all through the week ahead. The pattern looks to breakdown once we head into the weekend.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

2 seriously injured in Sunday night crash on Lincoln Way East

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The driver is in stable condition, while his passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.