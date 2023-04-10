South Bend hosts Dyngus Day honorary street renaming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend has renamed a city street in honor of one of Michiana’s favorite holidays: Dingus Day!

Mayor James Mueller visited the intersection of Ford and South Warren streets for the renaming event. 617 South Warren St. around 12 p.m.

“It’s just a great day,” Mayor Mueller said. “It’s kind of the beginning of spring, and also coincides with our political calendar primaries at the beginning of May here in Indiana and this is an opportunity for folks to meet people that are going to be on the ballot.”

Dyngus Day is multiple decades of tradition here in South Bend, and it comes from the Polish community.

