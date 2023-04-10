South Bend hosts Dyngus Day honorary street renaming

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend has renamed a city street in honor of one of Michiana’s favorite holidays: Dingus Day!

Mayor James Mueller visited the intersection of Ford and South Warren streets for the renaming event. 617 South Warren St. around 12 p.m.

“It’s just a great day,” Mayor Mueller said. “It’s kind of the beginning of spring, and also coincides with our political calendar primaries at the beginning of May here in Indiana and this is an opportunity for folks to meet people that are going to be on the ballot.”

Dyngus Day is multiple decades of tradition here in South Bend, and it comes from the Polish community.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of Easter morning shooting in downtown South Bend identified
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
2 seriously injured in Sunday night crash on Lincoln Way East
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
1 man injured after early morning shooting in South Bend

Latest News

The planned bridges will divert north and southbound traffic over the train tracks,...
Bridge Construction set to begin on U.S. 31 in Marshall Co.
Tom Segura to perform at Hard Rock Casino in October.
Tom Segura to perform at Hard Rock Casino in October
NorthWood’s NiTareon Tuggle to transfer to IMG Academy for senior season
Last summer, fans in South Bend were spoiled with watching the likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong and...
Who to watch at Four Winds Field this summer