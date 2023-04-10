SB police investigating crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating what they’re calling a “serious crash” in South Bend.

First responders were called to the area of the Lincolnway West and Ironwood shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

It’s unclear how many people were injured, but two ambulances were called to the scene.

Not many details are being released at this time.

But police say the Saint Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is now handling the investigation.

Stay with WNDU on air and online as this story develops.

