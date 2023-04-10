Salvation Army Kroc Center hosts Easter ‘Son Rise’ brunch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While some families hunted for Easter eggs, others celebrated around the table.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center invited the community for a complimentary brunch and “Son Rise” service.

“The Kroc Center is all about community, and at Easter, Salvation Army being a church, we’re having a “Son Rise” service, and we’ve invited members of the community, our employees, members of the Kroc Center, just anybody who would like to come out and have a good, nice buffet breakfast with us, and then we’re going to worship this resurrection day with our community and with our neighbors,” says Capt. John Gantner, Executive Director and Pastor with the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Kids were given chocolate bunnies and Easter gift bags after a summary of the meaning of Easter.

“As a church, as believers, we want family to be strong and come together,” Gantner said. “We do have a few Easter things, there is some candy given out to the kids, but it’s coming together, and just celebrating each other, and coming together in a way that helps the community see themselves in maybe a different way. You know, there are a lot of things we disagree about, but there are some things that we can come together and celebrate. South Bend is an amazing community; this is that opportunity just to come together, break bread, and worship together.”

Gantner also told 16 News Now that this celebration is about coming together and breaking bread with our neighbors.

“I mean, we’ll come together with people during Easter and Christmas, where we’re giving food to people to have a Christmas dinner, presents, during a disaster, but this is a little different,” Gantner said. “This is really coming together in the community, and yes, food is a part of it; the Salvation Army is all about feeding people, but this is a time for people just to say, you know what, I want to come together, I want to sit next to my neighbor. I want to have a relationship that may be a game changer for what South Bend looks like going forward.”

Allie’s Café in Mishawaka catered for the Salvation Army brunch.

“Everyone is always welcome at the Kroc Center, and we’re looking to do more events like this throughout the year,” Gantner concluded.

