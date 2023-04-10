NorthWood’s NiTareon Tuggle to transfer to IMG Academy for senior season

By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - NorthWood wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle will transfer out of Michiana for his senior season.

According to Michiana Football, Tuggle will transfer to IMG Academy in Florida.

The 4-star wide receiver finished his junior season with 38 catches for 821 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had a few rushing touchdowns and some passing touchdowns.

Every year, IMG Academy graduates fill about 25% of freshmen roster spots amongst all colleges in all sports.

Nitro released his top ten over the weekend. It doesn’t include Notre Dame, but there are some heavy hitters, like Georgia, Michigan, Colorado, and Florida.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

Who to watch at Four Winds Field this summer

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch
Last summer, fans in South Bend were spoiled with watching the likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Owen Cassie play the outfield and provide some fireworks with their bats.

Indiana

Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Updated: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The 26-year-old Owen was the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway with two feature wins and the title in 2022, USAC said.

High School

Penn baseball suffers first loss in 1-0 shutout to Carroll

Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Penn was able to hold Carroll to just one hit all afternoon, but that one hit led to a go-ahead run in the first inning.

High School

Penn’s Burton named one of six finalists for 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball

Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Markus Burton is still in the running to bring the award to Michiana for the first time since 1996, when Warsaw’s Kevin Ault won it.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Hitting the Ground Running: Irish return major production at running back

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Under position coach Deland McCullough, Irish running backs combined for nearly 2,500 yards on the ground last season.

High School

Penn baseball looks to defend state title

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The Penn Kingsmen are fresh off a Class 4A state championship last June and off to a 2-0 start this season.

News

Micah Shrewsberry to throw out first pitch at opening night for South Bend Cubs

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Shrewsberry’s first pitch is one of several special events that are scheduled to take place on opening night.

High School

6 Indiana high schools to form new, yet to be named conference

Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
While there is no official name for this new conference, it does look similar to the old Northern State Conference.

Notre Dame

Line Out the Door: Irish defensive line losing key contributors

Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
A major strength of Notre Dame’s team last year was its defensive line, and a lot of the key contributors from that unit are moving on to the next level.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Experienced safeties ready to take next step for ND

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The safeties room features eight players, and five of them are seniors or graduate students that have a ton of playing time.