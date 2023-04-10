NorthWood’s NiTareon Tuggle to transfer to IMG Academy for senior season

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - NorthWood wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle will transfer out of Michiana for his senior season.

According to Michiana Football, Tuggle will transfer to IMG Academy in Florida.

BREAKING: Rising 4 ⭐️ NorthWood WR @3reasonz__ tells me he will be transferring out of michiana and will play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida. @46Sports pic.twitter.com/4ULeHDHXHN — michianafootball (@michianafball) April 8, 2023

The 4-star wide receiver finished his junior season with 38 catches for 821 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had a few rushing touchdowns and some passing touchdowns.

Every year, IMG Academy graduates fill about 25% of freshmen roster spots amongst all colleges in all sports.

Nitro released his top ten over the weekend. It doesn’t include Notre Dame, but there are some heavy hitters, like Georgia, Michigan, Colorado, and Florida.

