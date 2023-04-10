Niles, Cassopolis recipients of business revitalization grants

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Whitmer has announced funding for 28 small businesses across Michigan, two of which are in Michiana.

Goodship Inc., a manufacturer of guitar straps in Niles, is receiving $25,000 to build a flagship location downtown.

Ploughman’s Market & Deli in Cassopolis are also receiving $25,000 to help the business build an outdoor dining area and redo the inside of their building.

The grant money is used by the businesses for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior renovations, the construction of outdoor space, infrastructure, and other needs such as marketing or inventory expenses.

The grants are a part of the state’s “Match on Main” program, which provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master-level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an “Essentials” or a “Certified Redevelopment Ready Community.”

The communities that receive the grant funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, in turn, award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

