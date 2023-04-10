Medical Moment: The new therapy treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

(WNDU) - More than 80,000 people will be told they have non-Hodkin’s lymphoma this year. It’s cancer of the lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell in our bodies.

There are more than 60 types of NHL and it can be difficult to treat. Now, a groundbreaking new treatment could change the game for cancer patients.

Brooke Michael has been a catcher for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve loved it ever since I put the gear on for the first time,” Brooke recalled.

Her mom and dad have watched every battle on the field and were concerned when Brooke’s should started hurting her.

“She called me one day when her and her sister were at pitching practice and she was in tears saying she couldn’t breathe,” said Stephanie Michael, Brooke’s mother.

Brooke was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma.

“She had a massive tumor on her chest,” Stephanie continued. “It was literally the size of a softball.”

Six rounds of chemo and 29 round of proton radiation helped to shrink it, but the cancer was still there. That’s when doctors at Nemours decided to try a combination of gene therapy and immunotherapy called CAR T-cell therapy.

“For the children who are getting CAR T, it’s kind of the last curative therapy,” explained Michael Joyce, MD, at Nemours Children’s Health.

T-cells, which are a type of immune cell in the body are taken from the patient’s blood. Using gene therapy, doctors reprogram the cells to attack cancer cells.

“And so, those cells go in the body and proliferate and start to divide and attack any residual leukemia cells,” Dr. Joyce said.

Studies show that up to 40% of the children who get it got into complete remission.

It worked for Brooke, one year later, she’s back in the game, cancer-free.

“It’s just the best feeling being back on the field,” Brooke said.

“We were days away from losing our daughter and now, we’re just back to watching around the softball field,” Stephanie said.

The new cancer-killing CAR T-cells stay in the body for months, maybe even years, to provide long-term protection.

